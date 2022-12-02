White Bear Lake outlasted Eagan 52-46 at home Thursday evening, staying unbeaten at 3-0. Blessing Adebisi netted 14 points, Jordyn Schmittdiel 11 and Heidi Barber 10 for the Bears. Belle Iten led Eagan, in its opener, with 14 points.

