Ella

Ella O'Hearn, shown here in a previous game, was one of three Cougars scoring two goals.

 Bruce Strand

The Centennial Cougars were 4-for-4 on power plays and got past Blaine 8-5 in the Section 5AA semifinals on Thursday evening. The Cougars (15-5) now face Maple Grove (15-4) in the finals Saturday at Maple Grove. In a wild second period, the Cougars outscored the Bengals 6-4 and were up 8-4 heading into the third period. Megan Goodreau scored on a power play and short-handed. Summer Francis and Ella O’Hearn each scored twice, including a power play. Lauren O’Hara had the other power play goal and Callie Cody notched the last goal. Goalie Kaitlin Groess stopped 25 of 30 shots. Shelby Sandberg and Maddie Anderlie had two goals each for Blaine.

