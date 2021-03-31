The all-important rubber game went to Centennial as the Cougars beat conference rival Elk River 63-51 on Tuesday evening, advancing to the state Class 4A semifinals.
Senior guard Jodi Anderson led with 24 points. Marissa Frost and Jenna Guyer scored 11 each, Camille Cummings 10, Sydney Kubes five and Haley Mulberry two.
The No. 7 ranked Cougars and No. 5 Elks split in the regular season and each otherwise went unbeaten.
For host Elk River, Elly Bahr sank 14 points, and Jordan Langbehn and Johanna Langbehn 11 points each.
In other quarterfinal games, Hopkins, tying the state record of 78 straight wins, beat Forest Lake 76-44, while Chaska won a clash of unbeatens over Stllwater 75-57 and Rosemount handed Farmington its first loss 52-44.
In the semifinals Wednesday at Target Center, Hopkins (16-0) meets Chaska (16-0) at 7 p.m., and Centennial (21-1) faces Rosemount (19-3) at 9 p.m. The championship game will be Friday at 8 p.m.
