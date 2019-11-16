Four members of Centennial’s state runner-up girls soccer team signed national letters of intent on Wednesday, along with a Cougar lacrosse player.
Three Cougars will continue to be teammates at Minnesota State-Mankato as Mallory Monson, Madison Monson, and Molly Mosher all signed with the Mavericks.
Olivia Lovick will play in the same conference, with South Dakota State.
Rawley Scherman, who’s played in two state tournaments with the Cougar lacrosse team, signed with Bentley University in Massachusetts.
