Connor Zulk rambled for four touchdowns as the Centennial Cougars routed the Blaine Bengals 41-7 on Friday evening in Blaine. The senior quarterback scored from the one, five, 19, and five yard lines, giving him nine rushing TD’s for the season. Also scoring were Tim O’Neill from four yards and Griffin Weber from two yards. Centennial improved to 4-2. Blaine (1-5) got the opening touchdown on a 44-yard run by Joshua Schlangen. Centennial will play at Osseo (1-5) next Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.