Connor Zulk rambled for four touchdowns as the Centennial Cougars routed the Blaine Bengals 41-7 on Friday evening in Blaine. The senior quarterback scored from the one, five, 19, and five yard lines, giving him nine rushing TD’s for the season. Also scoring were Tim O’Neill from four yards and Griffin Weber from two yards. Centennial improved to 4-2. Blaine (1-5) got the opening touchdown on a 44-yard run by Joshua Schlangen. Centennial will play at Osseo (1-5) next Friday.
