The Mahtomedi Zephyrs capped homecoming week with a 28-14 football victory over winless North St. Paul on Friday evening, getting a kick return touchdown along with three on short runs.
Jordan Hull punched into the end zone three times for the Zephyrs (2-3) — from three, three and four yards out, one each in the first three quarters — while rolling up 101 yards in 23 carries. His first TD came after the North punter fumbled at the 11-yard line.
Ty Becker opened a 28-7 lead when he returned a kickoff 78 yards in the fourth quarter, after the Polars got on the board with Austin Lende’s nine-yard run.
The Polars scored again on Ben Tiegland’s 13-yard pass to Cassanova Edwards. Those two had also hooked up for a notable 40-yard gain the first quarter when the Polars were pinned on their own one-yard line.
Josh Praml added 71 in 10 carries as Mahtomedi had 174 yards rushing on 44 attempts. The Zephyrs were also effective through the air as Johnny DeVore completed 10 of 17 passes for 122 yards with no interceptions. Steven Runkel caught four for 34 yards, Hull two for 46, Bjorn Sather two for 24 and Anthony Neubeck two for 18.
Defensively, Nathan Kujawa made 11 tackles, Dominic Fedie 10, Matthew Muetzel seven, Nick Ficcadenti five, and Jacob Paakonen five. Kyle Oswald had a quarterback sack and Ethan Loss intercepted a pass.
North (0-5) had 50 yards rushing in 21 attempts, and 109 yards passing. Lende carried 18 times for 62 yards. Tiegland hit Edwards six times for 109 yards.
The Zephyrs will play at Tartan (5-0) on Friday evening.
North St. Paul ……… 0 0 0 14 — 14
Mahtomedi ……...... 7 7 7 7 — 28
Mah — Jordan Hull 3 run (Kyle Oswald kick)
Mah — Hull 3 run (Oswald kick)
Mah — Hull 4 run (Oswald kick)
North — Austin Lende 9 run (Orion Ganje)
Mah — Ty Decker 78 kickoff return (Oswald kick)
North — Cassanova Edwards 13 pass from Ben Tiegland (Ganje)
