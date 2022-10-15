To perk up a stagnant offense, the Centennial Cougars turned to one of their best defensive players late in the game against Minnetonka on Friday evening.

And Marcus Whiting made the surprise move pay off in a game-winning fourth quarter drive to deliver an 8-7 win over the Skippers. 

