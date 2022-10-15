To perk up a stagnant offense, the Centennial Cougars turned to one of their best defensive players late in the game against Minnetonka on Friday evening.
And Marcus Whiting made the surprise move pay off in a game-winning fourth quarter drive to deliver an 8-7 win over the Skippers.
With the Cougars down 7-0, they installed Whiting at fullback and had 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior lineman carry the ball 10 times. He barged for 45 yards, capped by his one-yard plunge into the end zone with 2:37 left in the game. The Cougars stuck with Whiting as they went for the lead and he broke into the end zone again.
After scoring his first touchdown since ninth grade, Whiting, interviewed by Jim Paulson of the Star-Tribune, said, "That was the best feeling in the world. Except maybe getting a sack."
The Cougars, 5-2 and ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, will close the regular season at Woodbury (6-1) on Wednesday evening.
Whiting and his defensive teammates were, always, hard to move against, holding Minnetonka (4-3) to 130 yards rushing and 75 passing. The Cougars stopped the Skippers on downs at the four-yard line in the second quarter to keep the score 0-0 at halftime.
Tonka quarterback Milos Spasojevic, who completed nine of 15 passes, hit Roman Johnson for a five-yard score late in the third period, capping a 13-play, 52-yard drive. Johnson was their workhorse with 29 carries for 104 yards.
The Cougars, in their five wins, have allowed only 27 points. They have lost to a pair of 7-0 teams — Stillwater 29-28 and Maple Grove 24-17.
