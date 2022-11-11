A stellar Centennial football season ended with a 27-0 loss to undefeated, No.2 ranked Rosemount on Thursday evening in Stillwater.
Centennial, ranked No. 5 in Class 6A, finished 8-3, including two playoff wins. Rosemount (11-0) advanced to the semifinals.
Rosemount’s defense carried the day as it usual does. Centennial was the Irish’s third shutout victim. They are yielding just seven points per game.
The Irish got their first touchdown on a blocked punt. Centennial has done that twice this year, but gave one up this time, just 93 seconds into the game. Several rushers broke through and for the block, Lucas Klinker picked up the ball and ran 21 yards to score.
Rosemount added a two-yard touchdown by Jake Schimmel in the second quarter after a good punt return to midfield.
The Irish scored once in each quarter. They depend almost exclusively on the run, but caught the Cougar defense looking for a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter from Landon Danner to Hayden Bills on a fourth-and-three play. Their final TD was Danner’s 43-yard run with five minutes left in the game.
