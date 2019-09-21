The Centennial Cougars trailed 27-0 after three quarters against Totino-Grace, then came alive in the final quarter to make the final score a more respectable 27-19 on Friday evening in Fridley.
The Eagles (3-1) got a pair of touchdown passes from Kristoff Kowalkowski, to Sam Quick and Isaac Richards, along with rushing TDs by Richards and Hunter Carlson, while blanking the Cougars for three quarters.
Noah Larson got Centennial (2-2) on the board with a 15-yard run, then got into the end zone again on a pass from Connor Zulk, covering 11 yards. Zulk then hit Carter Anderson for 13-yard score, their fifth TD connection this season.
Zulk completed 17 of 29 for 224 yards, with Anderson catching eight for 136 yards. Tim O’Neill had three for 26 and Larson two for 30. The Cougars had 136 yards rushing, with Zulk netting 37 in 10 carries and Larson 27 in five carries. The Cougars had three turnovers on two interceptions and a fumble.
Centennial will host Maple Grove (2-2) on Friday.
Centennial …….. 0 0 0 19 — 19
Tonino-Grace …14. 0 13 0 — 27
TG — Isaac Richards 2 run (Matthew Pettijohn kick)
TG — Sam Quick 10 pass from Kristoff Kowalkowski (Pettijohn kick)
TG — Hunter Carlson 8 run (Pettijohn kick)
TG — Richards 16 pass from Kowalkowski (kick fail)
Cen — Noah Larson 15 run (Ricky Henric kick)
Cen — Larson 11 pass from Connor Zulk (kick blocked)
Cen — Carter Anderson 13 pass from Zulk (pass failed)
