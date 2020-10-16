The Centennial Cougars are 0-2 after losing to Totino-Grace 21-7 at home Tuesday evening. The Cougars led 7-0 at halftime with quarterback Elijah Ward scoring on a one-yard run in the first quarter. Totino-Grace (1-1) broke loose for 21 points in the third quarter on three touchdown passes thrown by Kristoff Kowalkowski. He hit H Carlson for a 70-yard score, Joe Alt for a 15-yarder, and Nicholas Hand from 48 yards out,
