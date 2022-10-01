Special teams produced two crucial plays for Centennial and their defense did the rest as the Cougars rallied to beat Wayzata 18-14 after trailing 14-0 on Friday evening.
“Our defense played great in the second half. We weren't physical enough in the first half. We have to be physical” coach Mike Diggins said.
Diggins added that Wayzata, a much larger school, is always a challenge. “Wayzata is Wayzata. They’re always big and they always have some good players.”
Before a large homecoming crowd at Centennial, Wayzata (2-3) ruled the first quarter. Cole Heibrun threw to Tyler Milkes for a 36-yard touchdown, after the Trojans intercepted a pass, and Omar Madkour scored on a 30-yard run.
The comeback started as Lance Nielsen blocked a punt in the end zone and fell on the ball for a touchdown with about five minutes left in the half.
“That was the only good thing we did in the first half,”Diggins said.
It was nothing new for Nielsen, senior linebacker, who also blocked a punt and scored in a loss to Maple Grove the previous week.
Dylan Cummings, Cougar junior quarterback back in action after missing 2 1/2 games with an ankle injury, scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter, capping a sustained drive, pulling the Cougars with 14-12.
In the fourth quarter, the Cougars had a drive stopped by a fumble at the 10-yard line, but forced a punt and got the ball back near midfield.
On a fourth-and-seven play, the Cougars faked a punt, with the snap going to Tim Ball, one of three guys in blocking formation.The other two, Tyler Case and Reese Littlefield, threw blocks that launched Ball on a 30-yard gain to the Trojan 15.
Shortly after, Cummings scored again from the two, giving the Cougars the lead 18-14 with about four minutes left. An interception by Ayden Sadowski sealed the win for the Cougars.
The Cougars held Wayzata to 123 yards passing and 57 rushing, a total of 180. Coach Diggins cited linemen Melvin Wallace and Marcus Whiting, and linebackers Reese and Ball, were defensive stalwarts as usual.
The Cougar special teams did not have a good game on special teams, though, failing on a kick, a run, and a pass.
Wayzata’s Heibrun completed 11 of 15 passes for 123 yards with no interceptions. Madkour rushed 10 times for 57 yards
Centennial (3-2) will play at Blaine (3-2) on Friday.
