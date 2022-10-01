Special teams produced two crucial plays for Centennial and their defense did the rest as the Cougars rallied to beat Wayzata 18-14 after trailing 14-0 on Friday evening.

“Our defense played great in the second half. We weren't physical enough in the first half. We have to be physical” coach Mike Diggins said. 

