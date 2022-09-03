The Centennial Cougars were unable to hold a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter lead against Stillwater and its outstanding quarterback on Thursday evening, losing to the Ponies 29-28 in the season opener at home.

Max Shikenjanski fired four touchdown passes, two of them in the fourth quarter after his team trailed 28-14, and ran for a two-point conversion for the winning margin. Thomas Jacobs caught TD passes of 38 and129 yards, a 50-yarder to Joseph Hoheisel and a 29-yarder to Tanner Schmidt.

