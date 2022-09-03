The Centennial Cougars were unable to hold a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter lead against Stillwater and its outstanding quarterback on Thursday evening, losing to the Ponies 29-28 in the season opener at home.
Max Shikenjanski fired four touchdown passes, two of them in the fourth quarter after his team trailed 28-14, and ran for a two-point conversion for the winning margin. Thomas Jacobs caught TD passes of 38 and129 yards, a 50-yarder to Joseph Hoheisel and a 29-yarder to Tanner Schmidt.
The Cougars led 28-14 when Maverick Harper broke away for a 72-yard touchdown, after he appeared to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, with 6:51 left, and Ty Burgoon ran for a two-point conversion.
"I told our bench, 'Uh oh, we scored too quick,'" coach Mike Diggins told the Star-Tribune. "We were hoping to drive and take some time off the clock."
He had a point, as Shikenjanski had time to hit Schmidt with 5:44 left and Jacobs with 2:06 left for touchdowns.
Eli Nowacki booted field goals of 22 and 30 yards, and two extra points, for Centennial. The Cougars also had one-yard TD runs by Daylen Cummings and Harper.
