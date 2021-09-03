Shut down by a rugged Stillwater defense, the Centennial Cougars lost their opener to the Ponies 7-0 there Thursday evening.
“We never crossed the 40 (yard line),” said Cougar coach Mike Diggins. “Stillwater’s defense is really good. In five years of running our offense, we have never been held to 100 yards before. That’s what we had, 100 yards.”
Lance Liu got the bulk of the carries and the Ponies limited the 200-pound fullback to 39 yards.
“We were getting two yards, three yards. They brought pressure all the time,” Diggins said.
Centennial’s defense was impressive as well. Stillwater also has an excellent quarterback, in junior Max Shikenjanski, a potential Division I basketball player. But the Cougars held the Ponies to a single score.
That was a one-yard keeper by Shikenjanski, set up by a 41-yard punt return.
On three other occasions, Stillwater got inside the Cougars’ 20 and came up empty. The Cougar defense was led by middle linebackers Reese Neudahl and Maxon Mix, and cornerbacks Danny O’Neill and Will Quick, Diggins said.
The Cougars will play at No. 3 ranked St. Michael-Albertville next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.