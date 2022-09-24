Undefeated Maple Grove overcame a formidable Centennial defense to edge the Cougars 24-17 after falling behind 10-0 in chilly, rainy conditions Friday evening in Maple Grove.
The Cougars gave up just 17 points — the other seven came on a punt return — to a team that was averaging 44 points.
“They have a great quarterback who’s going to the Gophers. They play 15 guys on offense, all seniors, so if you make a mistake they make you pay. They’ve been scoring in the 40’s every game. So our defense did really well, ” Cougar coach Mike Diggins assessed.
Centennial took a quick 10-0 lead. On the opening drive, quarterback Henry Pirner hit Josh Lee for a 52-yard touchdown on a play-action, with Lee dragging two tacklers into the end zone. Maple Grove fumbled on the kickoff. The Cougars had an apparent touchdown called back, but got a 42-yard field goal from Eli Nowacki, into the wind.
Maple Grove, 4-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, started its comeback on a fourth-down play when Jacob Kilzer, their highly-touted quarterback, broke away for a 46-yard touchdown. The Crimson forced a punt, and Dylan Vokal took it back 70 yards for another touchdown. Connor Fournier kicked two conversions.
Maple Grove added a 25-yard field goal from Fournier and led 17-10 at halftime. They expanded the lead to 24-10 on a three-yard touchdown by Jordan Olagbaju in the third period.
Centennial’s Lance Nielsen came up with a huge special teams play with six minutes left in the game as he blocked a punt, retrieved the ball and dashed 50 yards for a touchdown, making it 24-17.
Regarding the defensive effort, coach Diggins said it was led by linebackers Reese Littlefield and Tim Ball. “They might be the best linebacker combo in the metro area,” Diggins said. He added that the defensive coaches did great job scheming against the explosive Crimson offense.
With a 2-2 record, and two losses by eight points to a pair of 4-0 teams, the Cougars are holding their own in the rugged Gold Division schedule despite a couple key injuries on offense.
“We are always one block away, one assignment away,” Diggins said. “If we can just clean that, we’ll be OK.”
The Cougars will host Wayzata (2-2) on Friday.
