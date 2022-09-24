Undefeated Maple Grove overcame a formidable Centennial defense to edge the Cougars 24-17 after falling behind 10-0 in chilly, rainy conditions Friday evening in Maple Grove.

The Cougars gave up just 17 points — the other seven came on a punt return — to a team that was averaging 44 points.

