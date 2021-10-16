The Minnetonka Skippers tumbled Centennial 31-7 on Friday night at home, ending Centennial’s four-game win streak that included wins over two top-five teams. Minnetonka is 6-1 and Centennial 4-3.
Skipper quarterback Will Martin threw four touchdown passes. Three of them to tight end Joey Gendreau, from two, nine and five yards, The last one went to wide Casey Miller from 18 yards. Keagan Zabilla opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal. Two Skipper touchdowns were set up by Cougar touchdowns.
After the Skippers took a 17-0 lead, the Cougars got on the board with Daylen Cummings hitting Chase Granzow for a 65-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. That was the Cougars’ only time across midfield. Centennial had an interception, by Lance Nielsen, and blocked a field goal attempt.
Centennial will close the regular season hosting Woodbury (6-1) on Wednesday.
