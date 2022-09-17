Missing their top two offensive threats, the Centennial Cougar ground out a victory by the extremely rare score of 3-0 on Friday night.
The Cougars edged Totino-Grace, thanks to “the big leg” of Eli Nowacki and an “awesome” defensive effort, in coach Mike Diggins words, in Fridley.
“We are hurting right now. We were down six guys. This next week will be like a tryout week. But a win is a win, too,” Diggins said. The longtime coach said this game had the fewest total yards of any he’d ever seen.
Maverick Harper, junior fullback who rushed for 284 yards in the first two weeks, is out for the year, Diggins said, with torn ligaments in his ankle, suffered on a tackle late in last week’s 17-6 win over St. Michael-Albertville. He’s due for surgery this week.
Daylen Cummings, junior quarterback in his second year at the helm, missed his second game with an ankle sprain and will miss one more, the coach said.
“We can’t throw. Teams are stacking the line against us. Totino literally had 10 guys up front,” he said.
Fortunately, Nowacki was able to drill a 40-yard field goal in the second period, which stood up the rest of the game.
“It’s great to have a kid like that. He is a huge weapon for us,” Diggins acknowledged. “He kicks off to the goal line, too. He also punts for us.”
The Cougars (2-1) were stymied most of the second half although they did reach the T-G one-yard-line late in the game, and chose to take a knee and run out the clock.
The Cougars generated only about 175 yet yards, with backup quarterback Henry Pirner running the offense and backup fullback Dylan Carver rushing for around 70 yards.
However, their defense gave up a paltry 77 net yards to the Eagles (1-2). “Our defense played great,” Diggins said.
Marcus Whiting, junior defensive end, made four quarterback sacks, including three in one drive. Melvin Wallace, another junior lineman, gave T-G backs problems with his quickness of the snap. Will Quick and Lance Nielsen (playing with the flu) each intercepted a pass.
The Cougars will host Maple Grove (3-0) on Friday.
