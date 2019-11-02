For Centennial, it was yet another key injury, and yet another exciting win in spite of it.
The Cougars pulled out a 21-20 overtime win over Edina at home Friday evening to advance to the third round of playoffs, getting huge defensive plays from Tim O’Neill at the end of regulation and Mason Mix in overtime.
“I am so d—— proud of you guys,” coach Mike Diggins shouted at his team, huddled at midfield, surrounded by excited parents and fans, after the game. “You fought hard all the way.”
No. 8 ranked Centennial (8-2) got a trophy for winning its four-team quadrant in the Class 6A playoffs and will now face No. 1 ranked Wayzata (10-0) next Friday in Chanhassen.
The Cougars, decimated by injuries to defensive starters all season, lost an offensive star in the second quarter. Carter Anderson went out in a blaze of glory, hauling in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Connor Zulk, suffering a broken foot when tackled.
Previously the Cougars have nipped Champlin Park 21-20, Maple Grove 21-14 and St. Michael-Albertville 7-0 while patching up their defense.
Up 14-0 after that touchdown, they went scoreless the rest of the way until overtime.
Edina (5-5), perched on the Cougars 15 late regulation with enough time for two more plays, had George Sandven throw for the end zone. Cougar senior Timothy O’Neill Jr. soared into the air with the receiver right at the pylon and came down with the ball with eight seconds left, sending the game to overtime 14-14.
“We knew had to make that play and we made it happen,” said O’Neill, who got between the receiver and the ball after he “read his eyes” and didn’t fall for the fake.
In overtime, Cougar quarterback Connor Zulk slashed six yards on first down, then handed off to Austin Wlaschin, who barged into the end zone from the four. Ricky Hemric’s kick made it 21-14.
“It felt amazing. I trusted the whole line. I knew they would get me three and they did their jobs and I got in,” said Wlaschin, who slipped through several blocked bodies and dragged a tackler across the goal line. HIs third TD of the year went behind Brett Sonderman and Cameron Wolf. “It was thrilling to earn that one for the boys.”
The Cougar defense stopped two runs before Sandven completed a 10-yard pass and star fullback Jonathan Bunce scored from the one on fourth down.
Nobody was surprised when Edina went for two.
“I took my headphones off when we scored,” Diggins said. “I knew they would go for it.”
After two time-outs, the teams lined up with everyone in the stadium screaming. Bunce, No. 44, got the handoff. There was a pile of bodies on the right side of the line — and the Cougars came away leaping for joy.
Bunce had run right into Mason Mix, a sophomore linebacker making his varsity debut at linebacker, replacing Centennial’s latest injured starter, Garret Strating. He stopped Bunce a half-yard short.
“Mason had not played a down on varsity all year before tonight. He was on the sophomore team,” Diggins said. “He had to go in for Garret, who was hurt last week. Mason was the one who stood him (Bunce) right up and stopped him from going in.”
Mix told the Star-Tribune that he had a clear shot at the fullback when the Cougars blitzed. “Then it was just a group effort,” he said.
Edina coach Darrin Lamker said there was no question they would go for two, in large part because their option veer is not ideal “in a ten-yard game” and Centennial had the advantage with its offense.
“So we tried to get out of here right then and we gave it to our best player all year — and they made a stop,” said Lamker.
Reminded that Edina won a playoff game 7-0 on the same field two years earlier by stopping Centennial from the one on the final play, Lamker nodded and grinned. “Exactly the same,” he said. “They got stopped an inch short and we got stopped an inch short. That’s the way life goes.”
Diggins, asked to comment on O’Neill’s game-saving interception, said. “That was awesome — probably the play of the game.”
The coach quickly added that another crucial, if less obvious, contribution was made by backup quarterback Sam Pietraszewski entering the game in overtime to serve as holder for Ricky Hemric’s extra point. “Carter was our holder, so Sammie had to go in. He had not held for a kick all year, and he did it perfectly. If we don’t make that kick, then Edina can just kick after their touchdown for the win.”
Centennial, which lost to Edina 28-20 in its opening game this season, took a 14-0 lead in the playoff rematch. Zulk scored on a five-yard run in the first quarter, the senior quarterback’s 13th rushing touchdown of the season. In the second quarter, he connected with Anderson for their eighth touchdown of the season, from the 37.
But Anderson, also a basketball standout, broke a bone in his left foot when being tackled and had to be taken to a hospital. He returned on crutches to the sideline late in the game to cheer for his teammates and ultimately join the celebration.
Diggins hated to see Anderson go down, ending his football season and probably his basketball season as well — and taking away a key weapon from his team’s arsenal.
“It changed our game plan a ton because we thought we could do play action with him and go deep,” said Diggins. “Once that disappeared, everything kind of got a little tighter on us.”
He shook his head about Anderson joining a half-dozen defensive players injured this year: “It’s just been one thing after another with all the injuries.”
Zulk, asked about losing his favorite target, said the team just had to suck it up. “Carter is a great player but other guys have to step up. We’ve still got guys that can run routs and pound the ball, so you’ve just gotta fight through it and man up.”
Edina blanked the Cougars from then until the end if regulation and used a couple big plays to pull even. Sandven passed to Hamza Malim for a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Bunce broke loose for a highlight-reel 65 yard run in the third quarter, eluding several Cougar defenders. He was tackled at the two but scored from the one, two plays later.
Edina got inside the 15 in the fourth quarter but the Cougar defense held and the Hornets tried a field goal. Jackson Fenske’s attempt from 31 yards fell short, leaving the score 14-14 and setting up all the drama at the end.
Edina ……..….. 0 7 7 0 6 — 20
Centennial …. 7 7 0 0 7 — 21
Cen — Connor Zulk 5 run (Ricky Hemric kick)
Cen — Carter Anderson 37 pass from Zulk (Hemric kick)
Edina — Hamza Malim 43 pass from George Sandven (Jackson Fenske kick)
Edina — Jonathan Bunce 1 run (Fenske kick)
Cen — Austin Wlaschin 4 run (Hemric kick)
Edina — Bunce 1 run (run failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.