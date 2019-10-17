With defensive touchdowns starting and ending the scoring parade, the Centennial Cougars won the regular-season finale over the Osseo Orioles 42-21 at home Wednesday evening.
The Cougars will take a 6-2 record and No. 10 ranking into the Class 6A playoffs starting Friday, Oct. 25.
On the fourth play of the game, Jake Pierson had a gift-wrapped touchdown fall into his hands. An Osseo back fumbled the ball up in the air when tackled by Garret Strating, and cornerback Pierson snagged it on the run with 36 yards of open field in front of him.
Connor Zulk heaved touchdown passes of 42 and 11 yards to Carter Anderson on the Cougars’ first two possessions and they led 21-7 at the first stop.
The Cougars got one-yard TDs from Austin Wlaschin in the second quarter and Noah Larson in the fourth, and Timothy O’Neill capped it off with a 44-yard interception return.
Zulk gained 86 yards in 10 carries and competed three of six passes for 97 yards and two touchdowns, all of them to Anderson.
Wlaschin gained 72 yards in 23 carries, Noah Larson 50 yards in 12 carries, and Timothy O’Neill 50 yards in four carries, as the Cougars averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. Ricky Hemric was 6-for-6 on conversions.
