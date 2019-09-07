A “pick six” early in the game launched Centennial on a 42-15 win over the Anoka Tornadoes on Friday evening in Anoka.
Zack Osmek picked off a downfield pass on Anoka’s third play from scrimmage and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown.
Anika pulled even with a pair of big plays — a 38-yard pass from Jacob Deutschman to Cody Lindenberg, and a 54-yard run by Dylan Schmidt two plays later, tying the score 7-7. Anoka was backed up to the one and Deutschman was nearly sacked a the goal line before he threw off-balance to Lindenberg.
But Centennial quickly regained control. Connor Zulk, senior quarterback, bolted 57 yards to set up a five-yard touchdown run by Noah Larson. Zulk passed to Carter Anderson for a 20-yard score just before the quarter ended on a fourth-and-long play.
That put the Cougars (1-1) up 21-7 at the first stop. At this time, the Quad does not have the rest of the scoring or the game statistics, but will add them when they become available.
