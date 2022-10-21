The Centennial Cougars closed a strong regular season on a high note, defeating the Woodbury Royals 17-14 in Woodbury on Thursday evening.
Centennial will take a 6-2 record and a four-game win streak into sectionals starting Tuesday. Woodbury was 6-1 coming into the game.
Scoring for Centennial were Eli Nowacki on a 26-yard field goal, Marcus Whiting on a one-yard run, and Daylen Cummings on a three-yard run that opened a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter.
Woodbury quarterback George Bjellos threw touchdown passes to Jackson Kauck from 15 yards and Quentin Cobb-Butler from five yards.
Defense has carried the Cougars in their current win streak in which they beat Wayzata 18-14, Blaine 34-7, Minnetonka 8-7 and now Woodbury.
Centennial’s losses were close games against two of the top teams in the state, 29-28 against Stillwater (7-1) and 24-17 to Maple Grove (8-0).
