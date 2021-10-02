The Centennial Cougars posted their second straight upset of a highly-ranked team, once again riding their shut-down defense, on Friday night, foiling No. 2 Wayzata 6-0 in Wayzata.
The Cougars (3-2) stopped Wayzata (4-1) on the first series of the game, then marched 75 yards in 11 plays, capped by Lance Nielsen’s five-yard run. Their extra point kick was blocked. That would be the only points of the game.
Neither team moved the ball much in the second quarter. In the third quarter the Cougars launched an eight-minute drive that ended with a fumble at the Trojan 20.
Wayzata had the ball just once in the second half. After recovering the Cougar fumble, the Trojans, overlapping the third and fourth quarters, drove 70 yards to the Centennial 10. That drive was stopped by Reese Neudahl intercepting a pass at the six-yard line.
Six minutes remained, and the Cougars were able to run out the clock, kneeling at midfield to end the game.
A week earlier, Centennial handed Maple Grove, then ranked No. 5, its lone loss 21-7. The Cougars have played four Top Ten teams in the first five weeks and have a 2-2 record against them. Remaining on the schedule are Blaine (3-2), Minnetonka (4-1) and No. 8 Woodbury (4-1).
Wayzata's schedule has not been as imposing as Centennial’s. The Trojans have beaten one ranked team, No. 9 St. Michael-Albertville, 34-14.
