The Centennial Cougars beat an old nemesis, St. Michael-Albertville, 17-6 at home Friday evening.
“It’s a whole new situation this year. Both teams are very young,” said Cougar coach Mike Diggins, whose teams the previous five years were 1-5 against Knights since they were added to the schedule. “They have nine juniors starting on defense.”
The Knights (0-2) scored first on a 22-yard pass from Colton Demarais to Alex Swiatkiewicz in the opening quarter but missed the extra point.
The Cougars (1-1) forged ahead 10-6 in the second quarter on Eli Nowacki’s 37-yard field goal and Henry Pirner’s three-yard run that was set up by a blocked punt.
Pirner, the backup quarterback, took over when Daylen Cummings sprained his ankle. Pirner broke loose for a long run in the third period, about 60 yards, that set up Maverick Harper’s seven-yard touchdown run to open a 17-7 lead.
“We had to take some things out of our game plan with Daylen in there, and go back to basic stuff, and Henry runs it really well,” Diggins said. He added, “Our offensive line is starting to come around for us.”
The Cougars didn’t score again but held the ball for most of the fourth quarter with their ground game.
