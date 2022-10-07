A dominant defense and a dynamic dual-threat quarterback carried Centennial to a 34-0 win over Blaine on Friday evening in Blaine.
Dylan Cummings fan four four touchdowns and directed scoring drives in the Cougars first five possessions behind a stout offensive line.
Centennial (4-2) limited Blaine (3-3) to 174 net yards, 93 passing and 81 rushing. The Cougars made two takeaways, an interception by Will Quick and a fumble recovery by Lance Nielsen, the latter stopping Blaine’s lone sustained drive of them game to inside the 10 yard line.
Cummings kept the ball 21 times and gained 102 yards, with touchdowns of two, one, four, and four yards. The junior right-hander completed four of five passes for 120 yards. Josh Lee caught two balls thrown long for gains of 24 and 48 yards.
Eight other backs carried the ball, led by Dylan Carver with seven carries for 27 yards including the final touchdown on a one-yard dive.
Centennial ….. 7 14 6 7 — 34
Cen — Daylen Cummings 2 run (Eli Nowaki kick)
Cen — Cummings 1 run (Nowacki kick)
Cen — Cummings 4 run (Nowacki kick)
Cen — Cummings 4 run (kick failed)
Cen — Dylan Carver 1 run (Nowacki kick)
