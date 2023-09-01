Centennial gave up three long pass plays but dominated otherwise to defeat Coon Rapids 48-22 in their season opener on Thursday evening at home.
The Cougars had a huge time of possession advantage with their relentless ground game and three interceptions.
Maverick Harper got the bulk of the rushing yards and scored four touchdowns, from one, one, 27 and five yards. Also punching into the end zone were quarterback Dylan Cummings from three and nine yards and Marcus Whiting from one yard. Fin Wold was 6-for-6 on extra points.
The Cougars had just one run over 15 yards but consistently moved the chains, having to punt only once in the game.
Powering the ground game were linemen Joe Streff, Logan Wakefield, Trenton Campbell, Benson Hartman, Bradley Brown, Alex Johnson, Alex Larkin and Kellin Binder.
Coon Rapids wide receiver Khijohn Cummings-Coleman, lauded in a recent Star-Tribune article as one of the top ten recruits in the state, lived up to his billing, gaining over 200 yards on passes from Jackson Hettwer. Last year, he racked up 962 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Quick as a lightning bolt, Cummings-Coleman beat the Cougars deep for a 47-yard score in the first quarter, took a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and blazed around end for a 63-yard score with five seconds left in the half, then snagged a screen pass, broke a tackle and was gone for a 63-yard TD in the third period.
With Hettwer passing to Cummings-Coleman and Lofton O’gorske for two-point conversions, the Cardinals trailed by just 27-22 midway through the third period, but Centennial shut them down after that and pulled away.
Intercepting passes Josh Lee, Alhaji Harris and another player (his name will be added later when we find it out). The Cougars had one quarterback sack, by Wallace.
