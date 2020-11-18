It took six games for Centennial to get its offense in gear but it’s been humming for two straight games now, and the Cougars have advanced o the second round of sectionals.
Quarterback Elijah Ward ran for four touchdowns as Centennial thumped Lakeville North 36-14 at home Tuesday evening in the first round of Class 6A playoffs at home.
The Cougars (3-5) were 1-5 and averaging 15 points per game before they blew past Osseo 35-22 in the conference finale and kept the scoreboard blinking steadily against Lakeville North (3-4).
In the second round Saturday, the Cougars will play at Stillwater (4-2) at 7 p.m.
Ward, who took over at QB this year after playing defensive end last year, has run for 11 of the team’s 21 touchdowns, including seven in the last the last three games.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior scored from five and 25 yards in the first period, and from five again in the second period. for a 22-0 halftime lead.
Lakeville North got on the board with Najee Nelson’s two-yard run in the third period, which ended 21-7.
Isaak Ankrum broke away for a 58-yard touchdown for Centennial with 8:33 left in the game. The Panthers made it 29-14 on Gunnar Swetala’s four-yard score with 5:30 left, but the Cougars shut the door with another TD march capped by Ward’s four-yard run.
The Cougars were 5-for-5 on conversions as Ed Nowacke kicked four of them and Lance Liu ran for a two-pointer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.