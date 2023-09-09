The Centennial Cougars rumbled to a 45-20 win over Blaine, in a duel of two squads with powerful ground games, Friday evening at Centennial.
Maverick Harper’s 89-yard touchdown in the first period, through a big hole cleared by the line, was the marquee play of the game. The 190-pound senior rolled up 181 ground yards and scored twice more on plunges of one and two yards.
The Cougars, coming off a 48-22 win over Coon Rapids in week one, led 28-7 at halftime over Blaine, which won its opener against St. Michael-Albertville 17-14.
Ty Burgoon added 103 yards, mostly around end, highlighted by a 33-yard touchdown. Quarterback Daylen Cummings opened the scoring with a three-yard run and closed the scoring with a toss to wide-open Kellen Binder for a 27-yard score in the fourth quarter.
Keaton Frase, on loan from the soccer team, booted six extra points and a 25-yard field goal. He is 12-for-12 on conversions.
Both teams sport an excellent running quarterback. Blaine’s Sam Shaughnessy dashed for 191 yards in 20 carries with a 51-yard touchdown. Michael Douglas added 96 in 19 carries including 22- and 12-yard TD’s in the third period. Blaine had one promising drive end with a fumble by Douglas at the one. Shaughnessy completed five of 11 passes for 44 yards.
Centennial plays at Maple Grove (1-1) on Thursday.
