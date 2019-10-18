The Centennial Cougars were seeded No. 2 in Quadrant 3 of the Class 6A football playoffs and will host No. 7 Stillwater (3-5) on Friday, 7 p.m.
The other pairings are No. 8 Eagan (0-8) at No. 1 Wayzata (8-0), No. 5 Osseo at No. 4 East Ridge (5-3), and No. 6 Eastview (3-5) at No. 3 Edina (4-4).
If the Cougars win, they would host Eastview or Edina the following Friday in semifinals.
