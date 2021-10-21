Football: Cougars finish rough schedule 4-4 with loss to Woodbury

The Centennial Cougars finished the regular season with a 4-4 record —against probably the toughest schedule they’ve ever faced — with a 37-20 loss to the Woodbury Royals at home Wednesday evening.
The Cougars took a 14-0 lead with a two-yard touchdown by Lance Liu and four-yard touchdown by Daylen Cummings, both in the first quarter.
Woodbury pulled even in the second quarter on a three-yard TD run by RJ Altman and a game-changing defensive touchdown as the Royals blocked a kick and Scott Hanson picked up the ball and ran 89 yards.
Royal quarterback George Bjellos had a 14-yard touchdown run in the third period. The Cougars pulled within 21-20 on Liu’s one-yard touchdown but didn’t make the conversion kick.
Woodbury pulled away in the fourth period as Altman scored from four and 74 yards and the Royals made a pair of two-point conversions.
Centennial’s losses came against Stillwater (7-0), St. Michael-Albertville (4-4), Minnetonka (6-1) and Woodbury (7-1). The four teams they beat included Maple Grove (7-1) and Wayzata (5-2). The Cougars were among 16 teams placed in the Gold Division of Class 6A by the MSHSL, which decided to put the top 16 there and the other 16 in Maroon. Even their Maroon opponents (Stillwater and Woodbury) were formidable. This system is in effect for two years and it will be the same for Centennial next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.