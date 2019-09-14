The Centennial defense had five starters and six backups on the field for the final play against Champlin Park, the play that would decide the outcome, on Friday night.
One of the first-teamers still in action, Jake Pierson, made the game-saving hit. The senior safety tackled a Rebel receiver a yard short of the end zone on a screen pass.
The Cougars (2-1), wearing new all-black uniforms for the first time, knocked off No. 8 ranked Champlin Park 21-20. The Rebels (2-1) had scored on a pass with no time remaining and elected to go for the win.
“We are pretty thin all over on defense, but the kids played really hard and got through it,” coach Mike Diggins said. “We found out that we are blue collar team that will fight you to the end. They went for two, and Pierson made one of the best plays I’ve ever seen.”
Pierson also contributed a defensive touchdown with an interception and 43-yard return in the third quarter. Quarterback Connor Zulk dashed 45 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. The Cougars took a 21-14 lead with 1:30 left on Noah Larson’s three-yard run and Ricky Henric’s third conversion kick.
But it was a rough night, for both sides. There were two half-hour delays in the first half, for injured players to be taken away via ambulance —defensive tackle Isaiah Bettinger of the Cougars with a stinger, and one Rebel player. Diggins said it was “precautionary” with Bettinger and he should be back after missing one game.
The first half lasted so long that the players needed to be fed at halftime. The Cougar booster club came through in that regard, Diggins said, providing Gatorade and granola bars for both teams. The game’s tense conclusion didn’t come until almost 11.
Centennial also lost one of its best defenders, outside linebacker Casey Coppersmith, with a torn ACL late in the game, a season-ending injury, said the coach. Sidelined with injuries the first two weeks are safety Zach Osmek (knee), linemen Blake Puta (knee) and Nate Erichsrud (foot).
“We are running on fumes with our defense,” Diggins said. “It’s pretty rough right now. The injuries really put kind of a sour taste in the win. You hate to see kids get hurt … I’ve never seen injuries like this in my 10 years as head coach. Two a game so far.”
Along with Pierson, Diggins cited linebackers Garrett Strating and Brandon Ruikka for strong games against a potent Champlin offense, adding that backup D-linemen pressed into action have been stepping up.
Offensively, the Cougars’ biggest threat is usually Zulk throwing to Carter Anderson, but Zulk was only 1-for-6 against Champlin. The lone completion was a big play, a screen to Anderson, from their own two-yard line, that gained 45 yards.
“Champlin has a really good offense. Their quarterback is going to Division I, where he’ll be a wide receiver, but he’s a very good quarterback,” Diggins said. “We needed a ball-control offense to keep them off field as much as possible.”
On this night, Zulk propelled the Cougars with his legs, gaining 118 yards in 22 carries. Larson added 53 in 10 carries, and Tim O’Neill 16 in four carries.
Looking ahead, Diggins said the Cougars will need some players to double up and play offense and defense, and likely some sophomores will be called up.
The Cougars will travel to Totino-Grace (2-1) on Friday evening.
