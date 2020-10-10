Champlin Park generated three fourth-quarter touchdowns and wore down Centennial 38-21 in the football opener Friday evening at Centennial.
The Cougars led 21-16 after three quarters but the visiting Rebels owned the fourth.
The Rebels took the lead on quarterback Cade Fitzgerald’s 31-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point run with 11:52 left. The Rebels pulled away with touchdowns of nine yards by Shawn Shipman with 6:49 left and two yards by Darius Givance with 2:04 left.
Centennial fumbled near midfield on their first drive and Champlin Park capitalized with a one-yard TD by Shipman.
The Cougars, on their second offensive, got a spark when Elijah Ward hit a Mason Lindsay for a 30-yard gain with Mason clutching the ball while tightly covered. Ward capped that drive with a one-yard touchdown.
The Cougar defense stuffed the Rebels and they got the ball back after a short punt to the Rebel 37. Again, the Cougars had a TD drive capped by a one-yard score by Ward.
Champlin Park regained a 16-14 halftime lead on a 69-yard run by Shipman and a safety by Haydon Sanders.
Centennial pushed back ahead with Lance Liu slashing five yards for a touchdown in the third period and Eli Nowacki booting his fourth extra point.
