Three long runs lifted the Centennial Cougars to a 21-14 win over Maple Grove at home Friday evening. Senior quarterback Connor Zulk bolted 33 and 44 yards for touchdowns in the first half. Tim O’Neill dashed 79 yards in the third quarter to gove the Cougars (3-2) a 21-7 lead. Maple Grove (2-3) got a pair of one-yard touchdowns by Nate Elmes. More details will be added later. Centennial will play at Blaine (1-4) on Friday.
