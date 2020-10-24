The Centennial Cougars broke through for their first win — against a team that was undefeated — as they stymied the Maple Grove Crimson 13-6 Friday evening in Maple Grove.
In wintry conditions a week before Halloween, on week three of the delayed the season, the Cougars got rushing touchdowns by Elijah Ward from seven yards, just before halftime, and from Lance Liu, from eight yards, midway through the fourth quarter.
The Cougar defense limited the Crimson to a pair of field goals from Conor Fournier, from 33 yards in the first quarter and 32 yards in the third quarter.
Maple Grove had an apparent 82-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter called back due to an illegal receiver downfield penalty.
With that play erased, the Cougars held Maple Grove passer Nate Elmes to a 3-for-16 slate for 31 yards. The Crimson did rush for 164 yards, led by Michael Zupke with 128 in 15 carries.
The Cougars led 6-3 at halftime. They just about padded the lead in the 20 seconds. From midfield, Ward hit Liu on a screen pass, then Mason Lindsay on a deep pass, and they were inside the five with one play left. However, Ward was stopped a foot short of the end zone.
