Connor Zulk’s legs and a fierce performance by the Centennial defense lifted the Cougars to victory in a duel of top-ten teams Friday night.
The No. 10 ranked Cougars tripped No. 3 St. Michael-Alberville 7-0 at home as Zulk dashed 68 yards for a touchdown on their fourth play of the game. Their defense did the rest, stopping two long Knight drives in the red zone.
In the first cold-weather game of the season, with temperatures in the mid-30’s and a biting wind, Centennial stuck to the ground, rushing 41 times for 247 yards.
The bulk of that are from the 6-3, 205-pound Zulk, who kept the ball 19 times and gained 161 yards. Operating the triple-option offense, he often misled the Knights with faked handoffs and pitches.
Both teams are now 5-2. STMA’s only other loss was to No. 1 Wayzata 28-18. The Knights have beaten Edina, which has beaten the Cougars.
The Cougars stopped long Knight drives on their own 16 in the second quarter and their own 13 early in the fourth quarter, and linebacker Garret Strating’s interception with two minutes left snuffed out the visitors’ last drive.
STMA had less than 200 yards from scrimmage. David Collins led them with 68 yards rushing.
The Cougars have allowed just 21 points last three games, with wins of 21-14 over Maple Grove and 14-7 over Blaine preceding the STMA game. The shutout of the Knights was their first since beating Anoka 16-0 in the third game in 2017.
Centennial will close the regular season at home against Osseo (2-5) on Wednesday evening.
(0) comments
