Maple Grove, boosted by a rampaging tailback and one lucky bounce, held off a very resilient Centennial team 41-28 on Thursday evening.

Charles Langama, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior who runs hard and low, blasted for 234 yards and four touchdowns in 33 carries to lead the defending state Class 6A champions, who are fielding a largely new and young lineup this year.

(0) comments

