Maple Grove, boosted by a rampaging tailback and one lucky bounce, held off a very resilient Centennial team 41-28 on Thursday evening.
Charles Langama, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior who runs hard and low, blasted for 234 yards and four touchdowns in 33 carries to lead the defending state Class 6A champions, who are fielding a largely new and young lineup this year.
Centennial, coming off two lopsided wins, appeared on the verge of being blown out when the Crimson (2-1) cruised ahead 20-0 lead in their first three possessions.
However, the Cougars regrouped scored twice in the second quarter, then kept it going and took a 21-20 lead early in the third.
Langema and the Crimson responded with a drive to regain the lead at 26-21.
The subsequent kickoff was a key play in the game. Henry Sievers squibbed the kickoff on purpose. The ball made waist-high bounces toward return man Ty Burgoon -- until it took a crazy hop about three feet over his head. Burgoon leapt for the ball, got only his fingertips on it, and a charging Crimson tackler recovered at the nine. Two plays later, Langema scored and it was 33-21 with 6:05 left.
Again, Centennial didn’t buckle, driving 70 yards, helped by a couple third-and-long completions with great catches by Josh Lee and Burgoon. Marcus Whiting busted the last three yards to pull the Cougars with in 33-28.
But the irrepressible Langama went back to work and blasted 28 yards for his fourth touchdown, after which safety Dylan Vokal picked off a deep pass by Cummings to seal the deal.
Cummings had a good game otherwise, 9-for-13 for 134 yards. Maverick Harper carried 20 times for 92 yards, Burgoon eight for 83, Cummings nine for 46 and Whiting three for 21. Josh Lee caught five passes of 64 yards, Kellen Binder two for 31, Burgoon one for 31 and Brock Burgraff one for eight.
Maple Grove took a quick 14-0 lead on Langema’s 27-yard run and Henry Stang’s 40-yard run, on their first and fourth offensive plays of the game, each time after forcing a three-and-out by the Cougars. Bo Draheim made it 20-0 with an 11-yard sprint on a screen pass from Kaden Harney, who was 6-for-8 for 39 yards. The Cougars blocked the point-after.
That’s when the Cougars got going. Cummings hit Binder for a 35-yard gain and capped the the drive with a 17-yard sprint to the end zone. The Cougars forced Maple Grove’s first punt of the game, then rumbled 80 yards, capped by a nine-yard TD burst by Whiting, their defensive line standout who mades cameo appearances as a fullback. Harper ran for a two-point conversion. It was 20-15 at the half.
To start the second half, Burgoon intercepted a pass and the Cougars marched 60 yards for another TD, this one a three-yard burst by Cummings. A two-point pass attempt failed but the Cougars had improbably taken the lead.
However, Maple Grove, which lost to Champlin Park 25-24 a week earlier after leading 17-0, resolved not to let another one slip way. The Crimson regained a two-score lead with the help of that phantom bounce and let Lamgama do the rest.
Centennial …….. 0 15 6 7 — 28
Maple Grove … 14 6 0 21 — 41
MG — Charles Langama 27 run (Henry Sievers kick)
MG — Henry Stang 40 run (Sievers kick)
MG — Bo Draheim 11 pass from Kaden Harney (kick blocked)
Cen — Dylan Cummings 17 run (Keagan Frase kick)
Cen — Marcus Whiting 9 run (Maverick Harper run)
Cen — Cummings 3 run (pass failed)
MG — Langama 4 run (run failed)
MG — Langama 8 run (Sievers kick)
Cen — Whiting 5 run (Frase kick)
MG — Langema 28 run (Langema run)
