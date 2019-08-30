The Star-Tribune covered Centennial’s football opener at Edina on Thursday evening and called it a “wildly entertaining” game.
Edina held off Centennial 28-20, not clinching the win until the closing seconds when Sawyer Anderson sacked Cougar quarterback Connor Zulk and shook loose a fumble at the Hornet 24-yard-line.
Zulk had hooked up with Carter Anderson twice for touchdowns from 44 and 32 yards, and a total of seven times for 114 yards. Edina needed to prevent another big pass and the strip sack did the trick.
Centennial trailed 21-7 in the fourth quarter. They made a late surge as Zulk hit Anderson with the 32-yard scoring pass, then capped another drive with a one-yard run. Down 21-20, they went for two but Zulk missed on a pass.
“Whenever you are playing a great quarterback, he keeps them in the game,” Edina coach Darrin Lamker told the Star-Tribune, referring to Zulk. “We were up 21-7 and they marched right down and he threw a great ball in the back of the end zone.”
Edina then opened a 28-20 lead on Jonathan Bunce’s second touchdown run of the game.
Edina quarterback George Sandven threw touchdown passes of 15 yards to Anderson and 64 yard to Hamza Malim, who caught five for 111 yards.
Centennial …… 7 0 7 6 — 20
Edina …………. 7 7 7 7 — 28
Edi — Jonathan Bunce 6 run (J Fenske kick)
Cen — Carter Anderson 44 pass from Connor Zulk (Zulk kick)
Edi — Sawyer Anderson 15 pass from George Sandven (Jackson Fenske kick)
Edi — Hamza Malim 64 pass from Sandven (Fenske kick)
Cen —Anderson 32 pass from Zulk (Zulk kick)
Cen — Zulk 1 run (pass failed)
Edi — Bunce 9 run (Fenske kick)
