Two Centennial athletes who were leaders of Centennial’s state third-place team in 2018 were all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorees this spring for College of St. Catherine’s.
Alyssa Montero, junior pitcher and infielder,posted a 12-7 record and 3.49 ERA in 113 innings, striking out 116 batters. Montero hit .388, led the Wildcats with four home runs, and knocked in 27 runs.
Julia Azure, junior catcher, batted .289 with 23 runs and 18 runs-batted-in. She made no errors all season, and threw out 11 of 30 base-stealers. St. Catherine’s was 18-22 overall and 14-8 in the MIAC. The all-MIAC list included 38 players.
