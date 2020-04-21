Will Francis, former Centennial athlete who was due to start his college hockey career at Minnesota-Duluth in the fall, was recently diagnosed with leukemia.
Francis, a 6-5, 205-pound defenseman, has played one season and part of another in the USHL and had started classes at UMD in January. The Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League drafted him in the sixth round in 2019.
He was diagnosed on March 14 at Masonic Children's Hospital in Minneapolis. Doctors determined that he has B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). He started taking chemotherapy on March 16.
“Although the side effects of chemo and other medications were minimal in the beginning, they’re taking a toll on Will as he’s now more than halfway through the 28-day induction phase,” Heather Francis, his mother, reported to the Quad.
“We’re taking it a day at a time to manage the pain and discomfort, and trusting God with these circumstances to provide grace and strength in the difficult moments,” she said.
Francis, 19, played football and hockey at Centennial through his junior year and helped the Cougar hockey team reach the state tournament in March 2018.
He was drafted by the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in May 2018 and moved there in August. He finished his senior year online with playing for the RoughRiders through April 2019. He got his diploma from Centennial after transferring his credits.
Francis’ 2019-20 season in the USHL ended with a knee injury after 10 games. While healing from that injury, he moved to Duluth in January to begin classes, rehabilitate and work out.
According to his Caring Bridge page posts, by parents Heather and Jeff, he developed a sore throat and was feeling tired all the time. He had two doctor visits and was treated for tonsillitis. He soon felt better.
However, after a spring break snowmobile trip, he felt extreme fatigue and loss of appetite while staying with family in Lutsen. At a hospital in Grand Marais on March 13, a blood test found that his white blood cells were at 178,000; normal is around 10,000. His doctor there told him that leukemia was suspected. He was taken by ambulance to Masonic Children’s Hospital.
According to the Caring Bridge page, ALL is a type of cancer where the white blood cells spontaneously divide and multiply so fast that it crowds out the good blood cells, and ultimately the marrow's ability to produce good cells — white, red and platelets. It is not genetic and probably started within the last month.
“He’s a fighter — some in the hockey world would say, literally! He's been strong, mature and is handling this with humor,” his parents stated, on Caring Bridge. “Please know that our son is an amazing young man who is filled with an unbreakable spirit. He is ready to fight this thing and Kick its A––! (Direct quote from Will). It will not be easy, but we know God is SO GOOD!”
Heather told the Quad that the Francis family moved from Lino Lakes to Shoreview in September 2017. Their daughter Summer, 16, a junior, still attends Centennial and plays hockey along with soccer and track. Their youngest, Luke, 10, in fourth grade, attends school in the Mounds View district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.