Casey Trapp, St. John’s junior pitcher from Centennial, was among 30 players named to the all-MIAC baseball team. Trapp had a 5-1 record and 3.63 earned-run-average in 14 games, 11 of them starts. He had 73 strikeouts in 74 innings. St. John’s had a 24-17 overall record and 15-5 in the MIAC.
