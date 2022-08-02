Will Francis, former Centennial hockey player whose career was interrupted by a serious illness, was the subject of a feature story on the National Hockey League website, upon his return to good health, posted June 22.

The 6-foot-5, 207-pound defenseman, currently a Minnesota-Duluth player and a draftee of the Anaheim Ducks, had recently completed his final chemo therapy session forAcute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, 848 days after the initial diagnoses, at Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.

