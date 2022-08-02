Will Francis, former Centennial hockey player whose career was interrupted by a serious illness, was the subject of a feature story on the National Hockey League website, upon his return to good health, posted June 22.
The 6-foot-5, 207-pound defenseman, currently a Minnesota-Duluth player and a draftee of the Anaheim Ducks, had recently completed his final chemo therapy session forAcute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, 848 days after the initial diagnoses, at Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital.
His father, Jeff, commented: "Typically after treatment, he would want to go home and get some rest. You know, he'd go in, take it and grind through it. That day, I think he was smiling until 10 o'clock at night. We went out on the lake with family and he jumped right in the water. It was just one of the best days you could ask for."
Francis made all-conference for the Cougars as a junior as a rugged, high-scoring defenseman, then switched to juniors hockey with Cedar Rapids in the USHL for the 2018-19 season. He had a plus-nine rating during 59 games with Cedar Rapids that season and was drafted by the Ducks in the sixth round in 2019. However, he was limited to 10 games the following season.
Francis fell ill during a family outing at their cabin near the Canadian border on March 13, 2020, and was diagnosed with ALL, beginning his long journey of treatment.
There were a lot of question marks and uncertainty but with the support of my family, friends and faith, we were able to go about it the right way," Francis told the interviewer. "Anything is possible that you put your mind to. I think I just used it to grow mentally. I grew as a person.
An outpouring of support included messages of encouragement from hockey luminaries Bobby Orr, Scott Niedermayer, the late Guy LaFleur, and Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf. “I think it just helped me tremendously,” he said.
After his long-awaited go-ahead from his doctors, Francis journeyed to California to join the Ducks Development Camp in June.
Ducks coach Dallas Eakins observed: "Adversity affects us all in different ways and I think adversity has certainly given him the mindset that he can achieve anything. We use all these words like discipline and commitment, but those words mean something a whole lot different to him because it wasn't a hockey game or a career, it was his life."
Francis made a brief appearance with UMD this past season, playing in five games, including two playoff games. He will resume his college career this coming season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.