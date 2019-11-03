Centennial sophomore Jonathan Pattie placed 73rd among 176 entrants in the state Class AA cross country meet on Saturday in Northfield.
In his second state meet, Pattie ran the St. Olaf College course in 16:04, improving by 29 seconds and 62 places over last year. Among runners in 10th grade or younger, he placed 13th.
“He and I had higher hopes, but he had a great season and continues to improve,” coach Neil Kruse said. “His positive attitude and tremendous work ethic will lead to even better results next season.”
Pattie broke Centennial’s 5K sophomore record of 16:08, held by Ryan Kollmann, said Kruse, completing his 33rd season as coach.
