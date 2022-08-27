The Centennial cross country teams had an encouraging opener Thursday as the Cougar girls placed first among eight complete teams and the boys placed third among 10 complete teams. The event was the St. Paul Early Bird at College of St. Catherine.
“The girls seem to be dialed in. Our job as coaches at this point is keeping them healthy for two and a half more months,” coach Ryan Evan observed. “The boys got beat by a couple teams we'll be expecting to beat later in the season. We train for November, not August.”
Top three girls teams were Centennial 53, Lakeville South 85, and Eagan 85. Kylie Nelson led the Cougars, placing fifth in 19:53. Abby Wood was eighth (20:12), Julia Zalewski 12th (20:30), Anna Swanson 13th (20:35), Abby Smith 15th (20:36) and Emma Magnuson 18th (21:12). Individual winner was Lakeville South’s Claire Vukovics in 19:05.
The top three boys teams were Lakeville South 43, Buffalo 45, and Centennial 93. For the Cougars, Eli Berg placed 13th (17:25), Alex Present 16th (17:32), Charles Bolkcom 17th (17:39), Matt Washburn 21st (17:55) and Kavan Johnson 24th (18:01) among 100 runners. Individual winner was Chaska’s Nolan Sutter in 15:45.
