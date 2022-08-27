The Centennial cross country teams had an encouraging opener Thursday as the Cougar girls placed first among eight complete teams and the boys placed third among 10 complete teams. The event was the St. Paul Early Bird at College of St. Catherine.

“The girls seem to be dialed in. Our job as coaches at this point is keeping them healthy for two and a half more months,” coach Ryan Evan observed. “The boys got beat by a couple teams we'll be expecting to beat later in the season. We train for November, not August.”

