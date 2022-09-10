The young Centennial girls cross country team won a four-team meet hosted by Cambridge-Isanti on Friday while the boys team, with some starters withheld, placed fourth of five teams. The meet at Isanti was held while it rained.
Girls teams scoring was Centennial 31, Coon Rapids 41, Cambridge-Isanti 64, and Big Lake 104. Cambridge-Isanti’s McKenna Soberg won in 20:52. Centennial eighth-grader Abby Smith placed second (21:02) and freshman Anna Swanson third (21:28). while seventh-grader Annabelle Steinhoff was seventh, eighth-grader Audrey Julson ninth, and sophomore Annelise Offerdahl 10th.
