Centennial girls and boys teams ran strong at the Osseo Invitational on Thursday, with the Cougar girls placing first of eight teams and the Cougar boys second of 12 teams.
“There were 25 season-best and 28 personal-best times recorded by Centennial runners,” coach Neil Kruse said.
The top three girls teams were Centennial with 50, Osseo 57, and Armstrong 62.
Gracie Stoks placed fifth (20:19.6) and Abby Wood sixth (20.19.8) to lead the Cougars. Emma Magnuson was 12th (21:01), Tatum Leibke 13th (21:08) and Julie Zalewski fifth (21:10).
The top four boys teams were Osseo with 45, Centennial 63, St. Thomas Academy 75, and Maple Grove 86.
Cougar sophomore Jonathan Pattie second (16:31). Erik Blossom was 10th (17:43), Darren Weisser 11th (17:47), Brenden Schuffenhauer 14th (17:57) and Charles Bolkcom 26th (18:17).
Host Osseo had both individual winners: Mackinon Mokoro in 16:11 and Lex Davis in 19:34.
