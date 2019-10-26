The Centennial Cougars have one state qualifier, Jonathan Pattie, after the girls team placed fifth and the boys ninth among 16 schools in Section 5AA on Thursday at Anoka High School.
Jonathan Pattie, a rare freshman state qualifier last year, will return as a sophomore after placing seventh in the section with 16:04.
Darren Weisser placed 37th (17:19), PJ Marshall 46th (17:33), Aiden Sherer 59th (17:46) and Brenden Schuffenhauer 66th (17:54) among 111 runners.
For the girls, eighth-grader Abby Wood placed 18th (19:27.70), sophomore Gracie Stoks 25th (19:44.40), eighth-grader Julie Zalewski 31st (19:59.70), freshman Emma Magnuson 33rd (20:06.10) and sophomore Tatum Leibke 36th (20:17.30).
“Abby missed it (state) by one individual qualifying place. She gave it a good shot with a big PR, but just a bit short,” coach Neil Kruse said. “Jonathan is our only qualifier this year. He had a terrific race with the best time of his life at 16:04.”
Team champions were Mounds View boys and St. Michael-Albertville girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.