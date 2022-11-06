The Centennial girls had a great state cross country meet Saturday with a fourth-place finish — highest in school history for boys or girls — and the school’s first all-stater in six years, Kylie Nelson.

“The girls placed fourth of 16 in the AAA meet behind three great (cross country) schools,” noted Eric Hotakainen, Cougar alum and longtime assistant coach. He added: “This outstanding performance caps off the season for a talented, driven group of girls who will return all five of their scoring runners next year.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.