The Centennial girls had a great state cross country meet Saturday with a fourth-place finish — highest in school history for boys or girls — and the school’s first all-stater in six years, Kylie Nelson.
“The girls placed fourth of 16 in the AAA meet behind three great (cross country) schools,” noted Eric Hotakainen, Cougar alum and longtime assistant coach. He added: “This outstanding performance caps off the season for a talented, driven group of girls who will return all five of their scoring runners next year.”
Wayzata was champion with 39 points, followed by Minnetonka 89, Mounds View 127, Centennial 156, and Prior Lake 174 in the top five, on the St. Olaf College course in Northfield. Wayzata dominated with five of the top 22 including champion Abbey Nechanicky in a state record 16:47.
The Cougars, under second-year head coach Ryan Evans, ran a consistent race, holding fourth place at both the mile and two mile splits and at the end, as they made a huge jump from 15th place at state in 2021.
Nelson, Cougar sophomore, placed 21st among 159 state qualifiers in 19:03, earning all-state status (top 25). She is the first CHS all-stater since Reed Kurak placed 16th in 2016.
After Nelson were eighth-grader Abby Smith, 33rd in 19:17; junior co-captain Julia Zalewski, 53rd in a personal best 19:33; junior Abby Wood, 58th in 19:41; and freshman Anna Swanson, 74th in a personal best 19:51. Zalewski was 26 seconds under her previous best from her eighth-grade season.
Senior co-captain Emma Magnuson was 94th in 20:15 and sophomore Miranda Sawvel 129th in 20:42. Also making the trip were two alternates, sophomore Annelise Offerdahl and seventh-grader and Annabelle Steinhoff.
The Cougars qualified for state as runner-up in Section 7AAA, where they tied Forest Lake but were relegated to second via the sixth-runner tie-breaker. At state, though, the Cougars finished seven places ahead of the Rangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.