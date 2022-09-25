The Centennial girls team placed 19th among 53 teams in the Gold (upper) Division of the massive Roy Griak Invitational on Friday.
The Griak, hosted by the University of Minnesota at Kolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights, is the state’s largest CC meet every year, with teams from multiple states in Gold and Maroon divisions for high school, and three college divisions.
