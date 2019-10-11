The Centennial boys placed sixth of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference cross country meet on a wet, chilly Thursday at Elk River Golf Club.
Jonathan Pettie, sophomore, placed seventh in 17:25 to lead the Cougars and was their lone all-conference qualifier.
The top five also included freshman Bolkcom Charles in 37th place (18:15), senior Darren Weissner in 43rd (18:25), sophomore PJ Marshall 46th (18:29) and Branden Schuffenhauer 51st (18:34) among 131 runners.
Maple Grove was team champion. Osseo’s Mackinon Makoro was individual champion with 16:42.
Team scoring — (1) Maple Grove 64 (2) Robbinsdale Armstrong 114 (3) Coon Rapids 124 (4) Osseo 129 (5) Champlin Park 146 (6) Centennial 183 (7) Anoka 191 (8) Elk River 196 (9) Rogers 217 (10) Andover 237 (11) Blaine 248 (12) Spring Lake Park 265 (13) Totino-Grace 330 (14) Park Center 363
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.