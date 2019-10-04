The Centennial boys placed fifth of 19 teams at the Thundering Royal Elk Invitational on Thursday at Prairie Park in Otsego.
Jonathan Pattie, Cougar sophomore, was second among 152 runners in 16:27. East Ridge was team champion, led by individual champion John Christian in 16:07.
The Cougars also had Darren Weisser 33rd (17:52), Charles Bolkcom 38th (17:59), Brenden Schuffenhauer 40th (18:00) and Erik Blossom 42nd (18:02).
The meet was hosted by Zimmerman, Rogers and Elk River,
