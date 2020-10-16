The Centennial girls placed sixth and the boys seventh among 15 schools in the Section 5AA cross country meet on Thursday at Anoka High School.
The Cougar girls had Abby Wood in 29th place (20:25), Lauren Swenson 34th (20:46), Kylie Nelson 35th (22:48), Tatum Leibke 45th (21:16) and Noelle Fleschberger 53rd (21:49).
The top six teams were St. Michael-Albertville with 54, Mounds View 65, Osseo 98, Maple Grove 102, Irondale 189 and Centennial 196.
The individual champion was STMA’s Ali Weimer in 17:57.
Cougar junior Jonathan Pattie placed seventh in the boys race with 16:37 and would have qualified for state. The state meet was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, so the sectional is the season finale.
The Cougars also had Charlie Bolkom in 18th place (17:08), Eli Berg 46th (17:55), Jacob Podratz 51st (18:06) and Aiden Sherer 54th (18:07).
Coach Neil Kruse said the boys were missing their No.3 runner and that two of the girls were battling an illness.
The top seven teams were Mounds View with 68, Maple Grove 127, Blaine 134, Irondale 148, Osseo 168, Rogers 168, and Centennial 176.
Elliott McArthur of Mounds View was individual champion in 16:18.
