The Centennial cross country teams both placed third among five teams in a season-opening meet at Lester Park Golf Coarse in Duluth on Thursday.
The Centennial girls placed a very close third as Kylie Nelson was individual winner in 19:28. Team scoring was Farmington 46, Centennial 47, Duluth East 48, Hibbing 86 and Pierz 134. The Cougars also had Abby Wood in seventh place (20:13), Abby Smith 11th (20:38), Julia Zalewski 12th (20:41) and Emilia Lauinger 17th (21:00).
